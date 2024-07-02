A woman stole an El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) ambulance and led a chase Tuesday morning until she crashed the vehicle on U.S. Highway 54.

The suspect took the vehicle at George Dieter and South Zaragoza, fleeing along the Border Highway, the road that runs along the Rio Grande. She then took US 54, heading northeast of the city, and crashed near the Altura Street exit.

Authorities used pepper spray to subdue the suspect, who refused to keep her hands up when she exited the vehicle, according to the FitFam El Paso website.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers were involved in the chase.

