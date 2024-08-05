He steals an ambulance in Texas and flees with it to Mexico

Brownsville.- The Brownsville Police Department has issued a search alert for a man who stole an ambulance in Brownsville, drove it into Mexico and abandoned it in a private cemetery in Matamoros.

Jesús Gilberto H. is wanted for the robbery of the ambulance and other crimes.

“Jesus Gilberto H. has an active arrest warrant for theft of property, a second-degree felony, and could possibly face federal charges,” the corporation said in a report released this afternoon.

He stressed that the accused is currently in Mexico and is considered a dangerous individual.

On Sunday morning, Jesus Gilberto H. pretended to be sick and then robbed Brownsville Fire Department paramedics of the ambulance that was supposed to treat him.

He passed through the toll booths on the bridge without paying, breaking through the barrier, and then reached the Mexican side where he managed to evade the National Guard agents in charge of security at the Puerta de México crossing.

Three hours after the incident, the ambulance was located at the San Joaquín cemetery, located on Lauro Villar Avenue, about 10 kilometers from the bridge.

The vehicle was handed over to U.S. authorities yesterday afternoon and transported to Brownsville.