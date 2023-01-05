New Jersey Police have released camera video of a stolen car going over a guardrail and crashing into a house and a car, narrowly avoiding a person who was walking nearby. The incident occurred in half past midnight on Sunday, January 1, when officers from the Verona Police Department and the North Caldwell Police Department were responding to a request for assistance with a stolen vehicle in Verona, New Jersey. As the police officers started to make their way towards the vehicle, the driver of the car ran the car off the road, where it went over a guard rail and fell more than 6 meters, eventually hitting the side of a house and missing little one person. The car was located thanks to a tracking system, the officers said.



01:03