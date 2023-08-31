When the thief became aware of the precious stolen goods, especially on an emotional level, he decided to return everything and send a message

The story that two newly weds from the province of Foggia found themselves experiencing is truly strange. Immediately after their wedding, celebrated on Sunday, their car was stolen and their wedding dresses were still inside. The thiefafter seeing the contents of the car he had taken, he was moved to compassion and returned it, also leaving a note inside with a particular message.

The most beautiful day of life has turned into one incredible swirl of emotions for a couple who have lived in Rome for many years, but who had returned home, in the province of Foggia, just to celebrate and celebrate their wedding.

On Sunday the two pronounced the fateful ‘yes’ right in Foggia. Then, together with their little son, they went to a hotel to stay overnight.

Before sleeping, the groom went back down to take a pair of shoes in the car that he had forgotten, but arrived in parking did one bitter discovery. Her car had disappeared into thin air and, with her, also the wedding dresses that were inside her.

The gesture of the car thief

After the complaint, the spouses disclosed the news by any means possible, even making a appeal to the thief. The two told their story and begged that, especially the wedding dress, be returned.

Yesterday morning, Wednesday, a Carabiniere off duty he noticed the car of the report which was parked in via Zara in Foggia. Looking inside he noticed that there were the ceremonial clothes, so he understood everything and warned his Company of the find.

The thief, probably moved with compassion, had decided to return the car and all the clothes inside incognito. The car also had no damage.

Not only. The man also left a ticket in the car with written: “Thief yes, but with a heart“.

She didn’t wait the bride’s answerwho from their honeymoon made it known: