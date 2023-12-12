🚨🤠CONFIRMED. The Monterrey Soccer Club EXERCISED the PURCHASE OPTION for Omar Govea.

🟢 It was €500k that the Mexican's pass cost.

🟢 He has signed until 2026 and its officialization is expected in the coming days.

GOVEA STAYS IN STRIPES.

In this way, Monterrey already has… pic.twitter.com/nqzlu00HMa

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 12, 2023