Coming from Romanian soccer and after having completed a year on loan at Club de Fútbol Monterrey, it has been confirmed that the 27-year-old multifunctional Mexican defensive midfielder, Omar Goveawill remain in the Sultana del Norte, after the Monterrey club paid for his definitive transfer.
Journalist Fernando Esquivel confirmed the news and it is rectified by the portal Transfermarkt where it can already be seen in the player's profile that he has signed a new bond with the institution until the summer of 2026, that is, they paid only half a million euros for his signing and extended his contract for two and a half more years, only It remains to wait for the Gang to make the player's permanence official.
In his first year as a footballer for the Albiazul team, the Azulcrema youth player was able to play 40 games where he contributed six assists, thus becoming a reliable player. In the last half of the year alone he was part of 23 games with more than 1,400 minutes of action. .
Fortunately for him, finally after several years outside the country in low-profile European clubs in countries like Portugal, Belgium and Romania, he was able to earn a place in Aztec football and within one of its most powerful teams.
