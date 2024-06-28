According to the criteria of

In the case of the first, he highlighted its sports theme and the large open spaces of grass that the football section has in particular so that children can run, but He considered it a bit “old-fashioned” because of its overall atmospherepreferring to stay in other resorts even if I had to spend a little more.

On the other hand, he assured that The Disney resort he liked least of all was All-Star Music. While he said he “understands” that it is aimed at families with less purchasing power who cannot spend much and is more humble in that sense, he said that what he doesn’t like about it is the theme.

He also explained that It is very difficult to find parking there.because it is located between the sports and cinema complexes, and since there are not many free transportation options, this becomes a big problem when traveling to this place.

The company has unmissable discounts for residents of the Sunshine State. Photo:Mundo de Walt Disney Share

What is the most recommended Disney resort in the United States?

Just as he provided constructive criticism of the All-Star Sports and All-Star Music complexes, duBois also filled another of the five complexes with praisewhich he ended up calling his favorite of all Disney: It’s about Pop Centurythe most recommended -according to the girl- for its price and location.

Taking as a positive point that Stays typically cost only about US$200 per nightthe woman found herself fascinated with the theme of this complex, as well as “nostalgic winks” that live in each of the buildings and structures, in addition to having easy access to other Disney sites that are among the most touristy.