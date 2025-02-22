A woman has declared himself in hunger strike In the town of Mos (Pontevedra) as form of protest for the occupation of your home And it has been installed inside a car next to the house to ask them to return it.

Pilar and her husband decided to take a hand and temporarily accommodate the family of a friend of his son’s schoolthat was spending moments of trouble, in one of the two houses they have in the same terrero in this town Pontevedra.

In this property, Pilar points out, it is where they are registered, but they gave it to it because, in addition to being the largest, it has a single plant, something that the now they out of the adduces that they were in charge of older people with mobility problems.

But what was going to be a temporary accommodation of a few weeks has become a “occupation of a year and a half“, in which, as this woman adds, she and her husband are running with all the expenses. According to her story, when she learned that the squatters are professional scammers who have left” puffs “in her passage through different places , he decided to occupy his own home.

“I saw the open window, and the rage I felt I got inside; my husband stayed in black because I said that I was going to get into a mess“, he says. He agreed to a stay” in a deplorable state, full of cages with birds, dead mice and food remains in the middle of a terrible disorder and chaos, accompanied by a very penetrating smell. “

This smell and so much dirt seemed “unbearable”, so he decided to retire to his car, where he has now started a hunger strike that plans to prolong Until they decide to leave and return the house.

“I feel silly. It was an act of charity, in good faith, and it seems to me that this is an abuse. One thing is vulnerable people and another is these jets; The law has to distinguish between these two types of characters, “says Pilar. The matter is prosecuted because the Okupa family has also denounced Pilar.

“This This lady can stop. If you leave, I leave the hunger strike. If he is so human and charitable, that he thinks that my life is in his hands and that my son gave his hand to his, “he added.