for three months, Former Barça player Dani Alves has been in pretrial detention after being accused of the alleged rape of a young woman in a nightclub Barcelona on December 30.

Days later, on Friday, January 20, a Spanish judge ruled that he was going to preventive detention and without bail.

(You may be interested in: Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case).

It should be remembered that this decision was made after the judge considered that he was a public figure and that he has economic power.

During the time of investigation, different pieces of material have been made public that could be considered as evidence in the case. In addition, the alleged victim has occasionally spoken to testify about her.

The soccer player remains in a Barcelona prison. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

However, a new recording that would supposedly be the victim’s first complaint to the authorities was released on ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’, broadcast by the Spanish television network Telecinco.

According to the publication, the young woman would have commented on the case to an autonomous police officer from Catalonia, better known as the Mozos de Escuadra, in the early hours of the morning.“I voluntarily went to the bathroom and after giving us a few kisses I told him I wanted to leave, but he tells me ‘no’ and closes the latch,” can be heard on the recording.

I told him that I wanted to leave

(We recommend: Piqué puts Shakira aside and breaks silence about Dani Alves in prison).

After this, she recounts that the soccer player began to say unpleasant things to her and that he had even hit her. “He also began to hit me. He threw my bag on the ground and grabbed my clothes,” he explained to the agent.

Such recording would have been possible thanks to the officer’s camera. However, during the young woman’s story, she ends up turning off, but not before listening to how the man tells her that she can make a formal complaint at the police station and, in turn, calls an ambulance.

(Do not stop reading: Dani Alves: the ‘Messi strategy’ with which he hopes to get out of jail).

“No one will believe me because they will see on the cameras that I voluntarily entered the bathroom,” he said.

Finally, moments later, the young woman was taken to the Hospital Clínic, where she underwent multiple medical tests.

Brians 2: the prison to which the winger was transferred

The Brazilian soccer player, who is accused of raping a woman, remains in a prison with smaller modules near Barcelona.

Dani Alves was transferred to another prison Dani Alves was transferred to another prison

More news

Dani Alves complainant for sexual abuse has not been able to sleep: his lawyer speaks

‘He was stronger’: heartbreaking story of Dani Alves’ whistleblower for abuse

Yeison Jiménez publishes a worrying message about his personal life: “Pray for me”

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL