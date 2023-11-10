The call green card either permanent residence authorizes a person to live and work in USA legally, since the Procedure allows you to adjust migratory status. For this The reason is that thousands of people try to get it every year. And a couple offered some tips to do it in the most effective way.

One of the options available to obtain the green card is to marry a US citizen. But for him Procedure be approved, it is necessary to carry out a series of steps that include verifying that it is a real relationship and not a commercial agreement, precisely to obtain permission in USA. And a couple shared through TikTok how did they carry out the process and what was the key element that helped them.

The tip to get a green card approved when you have an American partner

Mila Aliaga shared through a video on TikTok What was the process you followed with your husband to obtain the Green Card, detailing that the Procedure They started it on May 1st and on October 19th they received the happy news that their document had been approved.

The video only lasts 36 seconds but it is enough to show which element they paid the most attention to when making the request. The first thing you can see is a series of photographs and it reads: “This is how we began the process of our evidence for the Green Card”.

Later a man is seen writing on the photographs and it reads: “My husband wrote the moment, time and place behind each photo.” According to the woman whose account in tiktok es @readyconmila, it took them about a month to collect all the evidence to prove that their relationship was 100 percent real.

What followed was putting everything in some folders, packing it up and sending it to the lawyer hoping that everything would go well. They detailed that in the package, in addition to the photographs, they also included evidence of joint bank accounts, five letters from family and friends, insurance that they contracted together, as well as electricity and water receipts and other documents that demonstrated their life as a couple. Finally the result of her effort is seen as the woman receives her green card, which she celebrates with a kiss and a hug next to her husband.

In the comments, other people tell you that they carried out the same process, which helped them avoid having to go through an interview because the documentation was sufficient to obtain approval from the Procedure. Mila also clarified that her husband is a citizen, who was born in Chicago, and that in order to apply, it is necessary to be married, but she recommended that photographs and elements be kept from the courtship that help demonstrate that the relationship is real.