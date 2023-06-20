A 21-year-old blind boy, Toby Addison, was kicked out of the gym. The reason? A woman complained about the way he looked at her.

Toby, who often shares his life as a blind man on his TikTok account, said he was quietly exercising when he heard a woman yell, “You like the view, huh?” “Obviously I had no idea where my gaze was fixed all the time in training,” said the 21-year-old. “I was just looking ahead of me and unfortunately there was a woman doing some exercises.”

Toby, a psychology and counseling student, was shocked when he realized that the girl had come to scold him. “Why do you keep staring at me? Enough, you are creepy”, the young man heard himself say. Addison, who had the cane folded nearby her, immediately told her that he was blind, to which she allegedly replied “that’s not true, you have nothing”.

The boy tried to explain to the woman that he can’t know where his eyes are unless someone talks to him.

But the woman interrupted him, ordering him to shut up. She then went to get the facility manager who asked Toby to leave. “It is very sad that awareness of disabilities is not everyone’s heritage,” the 21-year-old commented at the end of the story.

Addison, who has 225,000 TikTok followers, was born sighted, but started losing his vision drastically from the age of 11. When he was in his early teens he had lost nearly 80% of his vision and now only has 4%. The 21-year-old regularly tells his social media followers about his life as a blind man, trying to raise awareness on disability issues.