52-year-old woman stabbed by her ex-partner: the man had already killed another woman in 1999 and had a complaint for stalking

A 52-year-old woman she was stabbed by her ex cohabitant in Padua. The man, who according to what has been spread so far was unable to accept the end of the story, would have attacked her at home and then left her wounded on the ground.

The victim, with severe back injuries, was rescued and taken to hospital. After an emergency surgery, she would now turn out to be out of danger.

Shortly after the escape, the police found and arrested the 50-year-old man. He is currently accused of the attempted murder of his former partner. From the first investigations, according to what was reported, it would seem that the man was not unknown to the agents. In the past, in 1999, he had killed his ex partner and he had one behind him complaint for stalking of a third woman.

In all three relationships, the 50-year-old failed to accept the end of history.

The 52-year-old woman was taken by surprise

Yesterday, he would go to the 52-year-old woman’s house and have that one take over.hate that he felt towards her, trying to kill her with a bladed weapon. Since last April 20, her ex-partner had decided to put an end to their story, because of the too obsessive jealousy of the man and from that day their coexistence in that same house where the attempted femicide took place was also over. Today he would be waiting for her, ready for the ambush.

After stabbing her in the back, the 50-year-old left her on the ground, badly injured and went away. He is now under arrest for attempted murder.

Fortunately, after the intervention of doctors and hospitalization, the woman was able to to survive. It would appear that his conditions are stable.

So much anger that was unleashed on the web after the news that a former murderer and denounced for stalking, tried to kill again another woman.