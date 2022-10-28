One dead and 4 seriously injured, this is the balance of the senseless gesture made by a 46-year-old man in the Assago shopping center

It is absurd what happened in the Milanofiori shopping center in Assago, near Milan, in the late afternoon yesterday. A 46-year-old man, suffering from mental problems, stabbed 5 people, taking the life of one of them and causing serious damage to the others. Among the injured also the Serie A footballer, in force at Monza, Pablo Marì.

The mall Milanofiori, in the late afternoon yesterday, it was crowded with people making their purchases. Suddenly everyone’s fear was triggered, because of a man who, armed with a knife, began to attack anyone.

Five people were reached by the blows inflicted by the 46-year-old Andrea Tomboliniknown to the police and local health centers for his psychological problems that had already caused problems in the past.

One of them, Luis Fernando Ruggieri, of Bolivian origins and employed in the Carrefour supermarket where the episode occurred, unfortunately he did not make it. He went out in the ambulance which, promptly rushed to the scene, was transporting him to the nearest hospital.

A footballer among the injured in Assago

The other four people reached by the blows were injured, three of them seriously. Among these also Pablo MarìSpanish defender who plays for Monza, a newly promoted club in Serie A.

The footballer was at the Assago shopping center with his wife, who witnessed the scene helpless. The conditions of him, as stated by the Monza manager Adriano Galliani, are serious but that they do not put him in danger of life.

To foil the attack and immobilize the 46-year-old until the arrival of the police, another well-known figure in the world of football. Massimo Tarantinoformer player of Naples, Inter and Bologna, now a sports manager, has in fact kept a cool head and managed to block the man.

He also witnessed the scene Beatrice Daliaformer judge of the television program Forum. The latter, interviewed by Fanpage.ithe recounted the drama experienced in those moments.