Before dawn, he took a kitchen knife and in the bedroom he started hitting his wife in the head: for this reason a forty-year-old Chinese was arrested in the act of crime by the carabinieri of the operational unit and Radiomobile, who intervened together with colleagues from the Abbiategrasso station on charges of attempted aggravated murder. The incident happened yesterday in the town of Milan.

Before 5 o’clock, the military received several requests for intervention both from some neighbors of the couple and from 118. Upon their arrival they found the woman, also a 36-year-old Chinese woman, with various head injuries being medicated by the rescuers who ‘they transported to the San Carlo hospital not in danger of life. The military carried out all the surveys in the house, seized the knife and arrested the man who was taken to prison in Pavia. The reasons for the attack remain to be ascertained.