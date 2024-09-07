He stabs his parents and attempts suicide, the father is in very serious condition. Drama in the province of Macerata

A 23-year-old man stabbed his parents and then attempted to take his own life. It happened this afternoon in Gagliole, in the Macerata area. From what we learned, there was a violent argument. At the height of which the young man grabbed the knife and injured his father and mother, then turned the weapon on himself, stabbing himself in the neck. The one who fared the worst was the father, a 65-year-old pensioner, who was hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Torrette di Ancona regional hospital, where he was stabilized: he has multiple wounds to the chest and abdomen and is currently in the operating room.

The mother, 60, was transferred to the hospital in Camerino and is not in danger of life. The attacker, who injured himself in the trachea, is hospitalized in Macerata under arrest. The carabinieri are working in the house in Gagliole to reconstruct what happened.