Sardinia, he stabs his father with a machete but is covered by his parents. Then the truth

Armed with a machetea 17-year-old boy wounded his 40-year-old father from behind, then damaged the furniture of the family home and threatened his mother. The episode occurred in Quartu Sant’Elena, in the Cagliari area.

The parents initially tried to cover the soneven after the father ended up in the hospital with a red code, attributing the responsibility for the attack to a non-existent stranger who was trying to steal a scooter outside the house. The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the juvenile prison of Quartucciu (Cagliari), accused of aggravated injuries.

The other night a patrol of the Quartu Sant’Elena Police Station intervened in a house in the city where it had been reported the stabbing of a forty-year-old. The police were told that shortly before 1, alerted by noises coming from outside, the man had gotten up to check the origin.

The wife said she then heard her husband screaming and found him bleeding on the ground outside the house. The victim gave a version, later revealed to be false, of being attacked by an unknown thief. Rushed to the emergency room of the Brotzu hospitalthe man was admitted for observation; his life is not in danger. An hour later, the operations center of the Cagliari police headquarters received another request for intervention from the same home in Quartu.

It was the injured man’s wife who called to report that the attacker had returned, armed with a machete. But when the patrol officers returned to the house, the truth emerged. The couple’s 17-year-old son was present, who had damaged the furniture and threatened his mother, forcing her to run outside to wait for the police to arrive.

The boy was stopped and the weapon – found on a kitchen counter – seized. Only at that point did the woman admit that it was their son who had attacked her husband, after an argument over trivial matters. The prosecutor on duty at the Cagliari juvenile court ordered the 17-year-old to be detained precautionary measure of accompaniment to juvenile prison.