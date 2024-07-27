Ciudad Juárez— A 19-year-old man was arrested by municipal police after he allegedly attacked his father and brother with a sharp weapon in response to a “behavior correction,” the Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported.

The arrest took place in the Praderas del Pacífico neighborhood, where the police received a report from a complaint to the 911 emergency number, where two injured people were reported.

The officers went to a house at the intersection of Playa de Santa Elena and Playa Zihuatanejo streets, where they confirmed the presence of two men with “serious injuries” to their bodies, caused by a sharp weapon, so they requested the presence of an ambulance to take them to a hospital, the Secretariat reported.

At the scene, the victims stated that the person responsible for their injuries was the son of one of them and brother of the other, after the former applied a “behavioral correction” that upset the alleged aggressor, and which was followed by the attack.

Jonathan VV, aged 19, was arrested by preventive agents for allegedly possessing scissors with which he is presumed to have committed the crime of wilful injury. The detainee was brought before the investigating authority for the relevant inquiries.