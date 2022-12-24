He stabs his ex-wife in front of his children and escapes in a stolen car: stopped by the police

Stabbed in front of her children, who took to the streets to ask for help. A woman from Bologna is in serious condition after being attacked in her home by her ex-husband.

The 25-year-old is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the Maggiore hospital, while the man was stopped by the police at the end of a daring escape. The alarm had been raised by the children, two boys and a girl, who were entrusted to the care of social services.

The three children took to the streets to ask for help after the man attacked their mother with a knife, stabbing her in the neck. While the carabinieri intervened to rescue the woman, the report of the attacker on the run was issued to all patrols in the area. To get a vehicle, the 31-year-old threatened the driver of a car, making her get out of the car.

Shortly afterwards he had to stop due to road works along via De’ Carbonesi, which forced him to continue his escape on foot towards piazza Galilei, where he was blocked by the police. Now the man, a Moroccan citizen, has been taken to the police station, where his position is being examined by the investigators.