The 39-year-old accused of killing his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her several times outside a police station in Athens has been arrested. The man, hospitalized in the psychiatric ward in prison, is awaiting trial. “I don't remember anything,” he told investigators.

The dynamics of the aggression

The 28-year-old victim would first go to the local police station and then, once outside, he would call the emergency switchboard, but he would be told, according to local media, that “the police cars are not a taxi”. While she was on the phone, the man reached her, hitting her in the back.

Five police officers suspended

The incident led to the suspension of five police officers, including the head of the local station. Today there were several spontaneous demonstrations on the site where the young woman died. Many people also brought flowers, candles and messages to the scene to remember the victim. Since the beginning of the year, the local media write, there have been five feminicides in Greece.