A 58-year-old man killed his neighbor during a condominium dispute in Santa Margherita Ligure. Tonight the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Santa Margherita and of the Investigative Unit of Genoa arrested the man after yesterday evening, August 19, he stabbed a thirty-five year old, Alessio Grana, to death with a knife.

According to what was reconstructed, the victim, presumably in a state of psychophysical alteration, had presented himself in front of the neighbor’s house entrance, probably hitting him with a stick during the argument. The 58-year-old at that point allegedly grabbed a knife hitting him in the chest and then calling for help. The man, also interrogated in the barracks by the magistrate on duty, was arrested for murder.

