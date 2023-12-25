He stabs a woman stopped in a car in the service area on the A1 and runs away

A hooded man opened the door of a parked car and stabbed the woman in the thigh who was in the car and then ran away. It happened around 2.15pm in a service area on the A1 near northern Florence. The 58-year-old Italian woman, according to what we learn, was traveling accompanied by her two daughters, approximately 29 and 31 years old respectively, who did not witness the scene because they were in the service area at the time. The 58-year-old was taken to Careggi hospital under code 2 and, again according to what we learn, her life is not in danger.

The traffic police and personnel from the Florence Police Headquarters Flying Squad intervened on site and are currently interviewing those present and acquiring images from the video surveillance cameras. Searches are underway to trace the man. The police have not ruled out that it could be an attack that occurred within a family environment.

