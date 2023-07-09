The tragedy has arrived this Sunday in the Valencian town of Antella. A man has allegedly murdered his wife in the family home in front of their son, barely 12 years old, to subsequently take his own life. A new case of violence that has begun to shock the residents of the municipality while the news spread through the population.

The attacker, apparently, has used a knife and has stabbed his sentimental partner to death while the little boy was present. Later, the man has committed suicide by cutting his throat, as reported by ABC.

Everything indicates that it is a new sexist murder since the couple, apparently, was on the way to separation.

The tragedy took place around three in the afternoon. The man, of Spanish nationality, is 53 years old and the woman, a native of Morocco, 38. The events would have taken place inside the family home located in the town

For its part, and as ABC also reports, the Valencia Judicial Police is conducting proceedings and the removal of the corpses will be carried out by the judicial committee of the Alzira Guard Court.