The Ministry of Security offers a reward of one million pesos for “those people who provide useful data that allow the capture of Facundo Esteban Crocco”, a fugitive from Justice who on February 14 He tried to murder his ex-partner with 27 stab wounds.

The offender is charged with an arrest warrant for “attempted femicide” in Rufino, Santa Fe.

That day, Crocco stabbed Carina Blangetti, who had been his partner for six months, 27 times and saved her life because “pretended to be dead”, according to what his father said at the time.

The Ministry led by Sabina Frederic reported that the aggressor, who worked in a chicken business, had his “last known address at Carballeira Street 662 and 702, Rufino city, Santa Fe Province.”

“People who want to provide data must contact the National Coordination Program for the Search of Persons Ordered by the Justice, dependent on the National Directorate of Judicial Cooperation and Public Ministries of this Ministry, by telephone, to the fast access telephone number 134“, indicates Resolution 225/2021 published this Friday in the Official Gazette.

A bloody Valentine’s Day

That February 14, the woman was found wounded at the door entering her home, in Garín at 300, leaning on a chair and with blood stains, according to the investigation.

The victim received cuts to the neck, arms, stomach, and liver area.

The one who saw her was a neighbor who was walking his dogs, but did not notice the situation until the woman asked for help.

“He would go out, go in, stab him and go back out”José Blangetti, the victim’s father, told TN.

The man said that the last time he entered the house he told him “I’ll hit you with the last stab because you’re already dead”, and that he shouted that he was going to the field and “he was going to kill himself.”

