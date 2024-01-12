He stabbed his ex on a bus in Milan, arrested for attempted murder

Escape has come to an end for a Peruvian citizen 54 year old accused of having stabbed his ex-partner 46 year old Salvadoran on board the ATM 98 bus, in Milan. On Monday the man, who remained untraceable on national territory, was found by the police near Sempione park and was subjected to arrest of a crime suspect. The arrested man is charged with attempted murder, robbery and stalking.

The reconstruction of the attack

According to reconstruction of the agents of the Crimes against Persons Section of the Flying Squad, on the night between 29 and 30 December 2023, the 54-year-old hit the woman repeatedly with a knife before taking her bag and fleeing. Through technical activities, analysis of videos and acquisition of statements from people informed about the facts, it was established that during a verbal argument the man took a knife out of his pocket and hit the victim with 12 slashes, on the right leg, on the right arm and on the back at chest height. The attempted murder occurred at the end of a series of persecutory acts that the man has carried out in recent months towards his ex-partner. Following the attack, the woman was rushed to Niguarda hospital and discharged on 7 January with a prognosis of 30 days.

