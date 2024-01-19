He stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend: quick trial for the 23-year-old

It will be a quick process Zakaria Atqaouithe twenty-three-year-old confessed to the multi-aggravated murder of his ex-girlfriend Sofia Castelli stabbed to death at dawn on July 29th in the apartment in Cologno Monzese (Milan) where the girl lived. In the first hearing before the Assize Court of Monza, presided over by Carlo Ottone De Marchi, the lawyer Vainer Burani, Atqaoui's lawyer, gave consent to the acquisition of all the documents and reserved the right to make an application to request that the boy be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation. However, you anticipated that you had no clinical documentation to support any mental disorders.

Castelli murder, indictment at the first hearing in March

Sofia's family and relatives on the maternal side, as well as her friend Aurora Fiameni, the victim's best friend, who was sleeping in another room at the time of the murder, entered the proceedings as civil parties. The request to establish the association was also accepted by the professional and popular judges 'Home of Battered Women'. Finally, authorize the presence of cameras to document the process. In the next hearing on March 1st there could already be a discussion with the prosecutor's indictment Emma Gambardellathe interventions of the civil party's lawyers and the defense speech.

Atqaoui's lawyer: “He wants to apologize, he is in a psychological condition that is difficult to explain”

“He wants to apologize for what happened. He is a boy in a psychological condition that is difficult to explain.” The lawyer said this on the sidelines of the first hearing Vainer Burani, lawyer of Zakaria Atqaoui. “In the four or five times I saw him he only burst into tears once, but he was sorry – explained Burani – he realized much later what happened and what he did” . According to the lawyer, Ansa reports, the crime is an “abnormal fact which presupposes evaluating Atqaoui's state of mind and ability to understand and determine himself, if only for the accusation that they make against him about premeditation”. For Burani “there is a need to understand about this too and only expertise can help us understand”. The psychiatric report therefore, according to the lawyer, is necessary to “understand Atqoui's state of mind in this whole affair, rather than an examination of the witnesses who could only say what they saw”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

