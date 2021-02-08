Facundo Silva, forward with a past in Godoy Cruz and current affairs in Olimpo de Bahía Blanca, made a meaningful post dedicated to Santiago García on social networks, hours after the news of the death of the Uruguayan soccer player was known. They both shared a team at Tomba and formed a friendly relationship. In fact, Silva was one of the people with whom El Morro had his last conversations before he died.

“ Why didn’t you give me a sign like that I realized? We spoke two days ago by video call and you were great as always . I even feel guilty for not being able to give you a hand, but you were always fine and nobody beat you, you were like a superhero who didn’t talk about problems. When I asked you, you said: ‘We’re fine, dog’“he wrote on his private Instagram account.

Saying goodbye to El Morro, Silva said: “Brother of the soul, I let a few hours pass because you broke my soul, I’m still waiting for someone to call me and tell me it’s a lie … Why, brother?“.

Facundo Silva and his post about Morro García.

And he continued: “You broke my heart brother, but I prefer to remember you with everything we lived through, which was a lot: dancing, singing, smiling …”.

“You made me think today, was it because of football? They are all shit in this environment, nobody values ​​anything and what they care less about is the person. Why did you do that, brother? “Continued the former Godoy Cruz.