Facundo Silva, forward with a past in Godoy Cruz and current affairs in Olimpo de Bahía Blanca, made a meaningful post dedicated to Santiago García on social networks, hours after the news of the death of the Uruguayan soccer player was known. They both shared a team at Tomba and formed a friendly relationship. In fact, Silva was one of the people with whom El Morro had his last conversations before he died.
“Why didn’t you give me a sign like that I realized? We spoke two days ago by video call and you were great as always. I even feel guilty for not being able to give you a hand, but you were always fine and nobody beat you, you were like a superhero who didn’t talk about problems. When I asked you, you said: ‘We’re fine, dog’“he wrote on his private Instagram account.
Saying goodbye to El Morro, Silva said: “Brother of the soul, I let a few hours pass because you broke my soul, I’m still waiting for someone to call me and tell me it’s a lie … Why, brother?“.
Facundo Silva and his post about Morro García.
And he continued: “You broke my heart brother, but I prefer to remember you with everything we lived through, which was a lot: dancing, singing, smiling …”.
“You made me think today, was it because of football? They are all shit in this environment, nobody values anything and what they care less about is the person. Why did you do that, brother? “Continued the former Godoy Cruz.
And closed: “I’m completely broken, completely empty. I know you will not be there anymore, but how can I miss you. Today is one of the worst days of my life, but I know that wherever you are you will accompany me. Today I toast from here with a glass of wine in your honor. I love you, I will never forget you, I promise you“.
