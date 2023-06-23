The boss and founder of the submarine company “Oceangate” Stockton Rush is missing on the Titanic expedition. In an interview, he expressed his concerns.

Kassel – There has been no trace of the submarine “Titan” since it disappeared on Sunday (June 18) on the Titanic expedition. Experts assume that the oxygen should already be running out on June 22 – and hope is fading. Only last year spoke Stockton Rush, the boss and founder of the submarine company Oceangate, in the podcast “Unsung Science” of the US broadcaster CBS about his worries during expeditions with the submarine “Titan”. He himself is now missing in the expedition.

Missing Titan submarine: Stockton Rush had concerns about coming to the surface

In an interview, the 61-year-old talks about his concerns: “The things that worry me the most are those that prevent me from reaching the surface.” Above all, the danger of getting tangled, such as ledges or fishing nets, is a concern Risk. Nevertheless, he considered these obstacles to be calculable. “It’s pretty clear: if it’s a ledge, don’t drive under it. If there is a net, don’t go near it.”

Despite the risk: the submarine “Titan” started on an expedition – and is considered lost

Despite his reservations, Stockton Rush took the risk. “You know, after a certain point, security is a waste. I mean, if you just want to be safe, stay in bed,” he said on the podcast. It’s a question of risk and benefit. It is also interesting that Stockton Rush itself descends from passengers on the Titanic.

Today the submarine is considered lost. British billionaire Hamish Harding, Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Pakistani multi-millionaire Shazada Dawood and his son Suleman are missing with the “Oceangate” boss on the “Titan” expedition.

