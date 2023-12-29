MELBOURNE, Australia — In 2020, with his universe reduced to an apartment, Anton Thomas took out a pencil and opened a portal to the world.

Immediately, his days of solitude were filled with birds; of dolphins, turtles and whales frolicking; and polar bears on ice floes. Three years and 1,642 animal species later, “Wild World” is a hand-drawn map of our planet that inspires and celebrates wonder.

Thomas, a New Zealander based in Australia, anticipated spending less than a year on the project. But as he became more immersed in the “opportunity for spiritual escape,” the magnitude of the task grew, he said.

His map represents the “idealistic planet I wanted” as a child, Thomas, 34, explained. He “looked at the port of Wellington,” in the Capital of New Zealand, “and saw all the houses and imagined what it was like before humans appeared.”

To create each creature in sufficient detail, he drew mostly with a magnifying glass. The investigation took almost as long. Should an archipelago in the South Atlantic be written as the Falkland Islands or the Malvinas?

Did it matter that the thylacine, also called the Tasmanian tiger, is probably extinct? Was the bull the most emblematic animal in Spain?

Thomas set guidelines. Animals were neither to be domesticated nor extinct. Man-made borders do not appear.

The map uses a projection of the Natural Earth, and its center passes through 11 degrees east of the Greenwich Meridian, just after Oslo, in part to give New Zealand and Fiji a more harmonious location.

Thomas, the son of an artist, has no formal training, but he drew maps as a child. He understood cartography simply as a representative drawing at a distance.

Illustrated maps are powerful in part because they mimic how the human brain perceives the world, said John Roman, a mapping artist in Boston and author of “The Art of Illustrated Maps.”

For Thomas, this amounts to a kind of “emotional geography,” where characteristics with greater emotional weight could take up more space.

Thomas did not set out to become a cartographer. After high school, he worked in the kitchen of a pub in Wellington, while performing as a musician. At the age of 21, he left for two years of “adventures” in North America. The topography of the Continent “fueled” his passion for geography.

Two years later, while working as a chef in Montreal, Thomas still had no career plans.

A roommate asked him to decorate an old refrigerator. She drew the Americas, attracting an audience of guests.

Then, moving to Australia, he honed his skills as an illustrator and cartographer, spending five years on a multi-layered map of North America. When the coronavirus hit, he was in the process of sending prints of that map to clients, and it was not until July 2020 that he was able to start “Wild World.”

On July 28, 2023, when the pandemic was long over, Thomas put the finishing touches on it. In the diary he kept of his work, he concluded, scribbled in pen: “END WILD WORLD!”

By: Natasha Frost