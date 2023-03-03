After spending 38 years behind bars, Maurice Hastings regained his freedom thanks to a DNA test. The man had been sentenced to life in prison without the right to parole and spent almost four decades in a prison in California, United States.

Hastings was serving a sentence from which he was recently acquitted, for allegedly sexually assaulting and then shooting and killing a woman named Roberta Wydermyer. Later, the woman’s body was found in the trunk of Hastings’ vehicle, making him the prime suspect in the case.

Initially, the District Attorney’s Office requested the death penalty for the defendant; however, a second jury sentenced him to life in prison in 1988, he said. Telemundo.

Hastings always defended his innocence and in the year 2000 he would have requested DNA tests of semen samples collected in an oral swab, these had been taken from the victim’s body. But that request was rejected.

Years later, in 2021, the defendant entered a plea of ​​not guilty before the Conviction Integrity Unit of the District Attorney and DNA tests were carried out that They indicated that the semen did not belong to the man who had spent almost 40 years behind bars.

That was how Hastings was able to be acquitted. “He spent nearly four decades in prison exhausting all avenues to prove his innocence, while being repeatedly denied, but Mr. Hastings has remained steadfast and faithful that one day he would hear a judge proclaim his innocence,” said George Gascón, prosecutor. district, in a statement quoted by the Angeles Times.



The assailant in this case would have been Kenneth Packnett, whose DNA matched the semen samples. But this man died in prison in 2020, while paying for another crime.

Finally, Hastings -69 years old- was released from prison in October 2022. “I’m not standing here as a bitter man, but I just want to enjoy my life now while I have it.Hastings said at the time.

