Perry Lott was exonerated in Ada, Oklahoma, after 35 years of wrongful conviction and 30 years in prison for a rape and robbery in 1987. dna tests carried out after the conviction in 2014 based on the survivor’s rape evidence showed that the accused did not commit this crime, the organization reported Innocence Project.

Authorities initially charged him only with the victim’s identification of Lott, which was based on a suggestive lineup. There was no physical evidence connecting the alleged defendant to the crime, and he did not match the physical description of the real attacker.

Lott filed a motion to vacate his conviction in 2018 based on exonerating DNA results and problematic identification, but former District Attorney Paul Smith opposed it. Instead, on the eve of the evidentiary hearing, prosecutor Smith offered to modify the sentence, an offer he finally accepted on July 9, 2018. In this way, Lott was immediately released and avoided the uncertainty of a long stay in prison while his motion to vacate the conviction was being litigated.

Prosecutor Erik Johnson annuls Lott’s conviction: justice comes after 35 years

In 2023, the Innocence Project approached newly elected District Attorney Erik Johnson and asked him to overturn Lott’s conviction based on exonerating evidence. Prosecutor Johnson conducted a thorough review of the case and concluded that the results of post-conviction DNA testing were “favorable” for the defendant and that his conviction should be vacated.

“Mr. Lott has shown nothing but persistence and resilience in his 35-year quest for justice. He did not give up on proving his innocence. Five years ago, all the evidence pointed to his innocence, but he was denied justice. We are grateful District Attorney Erik Johnson for his commitment to righting this injustice,” said Adnan Sultan, senior attorney at the Innocence Project.

For its part, The man said he was grateful for being able to go free.. “I never gave up hope that this day would come,” Mr. Lott said. “I had faith that the truth would prevail, even after 35 long years. I thank everyone who supported and helped me in my fight for freedom. I can finally close this door and move on with my life.”

At the same time, Barry Scheck, co-founder and special counsel of the Innocence Project, criticized Smith’s late reaction: “Former District Attorney Smith’s opposition to irrefutable evidence of Mr. Lott’s innocence was a blatant miscarriage of justice. This refusal to acknowledge “The truth, in addition to the systemic factors at play in Mr. Lott’s wrongful conviction, cost him 35 years of his life, and has plagued other wrongful conviction cases in Ada for decades.”