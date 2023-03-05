Almost a month after the violent earthquake that struck the border between Turkey and Syria, search and rescue teams from various countries arrived, some have even returned, others remain hopeful that a miracle will happen, because a few days ago, they saved a dog which they handed over to the association turkish animal protection Haytap.

In the face of building collapses that claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people between Turkey and Syria, rescuers shocked by showing that the miracles they exist, because three weeks after the earthquake, they rescued a horse alive.

Rescuers searching for lives and remains among the rubble, being in the city of Adiyaman, located a horsefor which they caused excitement among Internet users.

The video of the nostalgic moment in which they rescue the steed from the rubble tras having 21 days trapped, they spread it through the TikTok social network, making the scene went viral.

For Internet users, the clip is a miracle, since in the face of the shocking natural disaster, the lifeguards who rescued the horse were seen, being among the rubble.

We recommend you read:

Defying predictions given the survival time that has passed, the entire world applauded the rescue of the defenseless animal.