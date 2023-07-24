These days the film is depopulating the cinema Barbie on the story of the famous doll. An innovative film that has rekindled the emotions of many girls and women who played with their beloved doll as children. The Barbie movie has become so popular all over the world that even fashion is changing with lots of people wearing pink for the occasion.

Source: web

There are those who are so obsessed with Barbie that they have spent a fortune on surgeries to look more and more like the famous doll. We are talking about Nannette Hammonda 42-year-old mother from Cincinnati who has spent over a million euros on cosmetic procedures to look more and more like Barbie. Nannette underwent three breast surgeries, a breast lift, lip fillers, botox, veneers, semi-permanent makeup, hair dye, nail extensions and tons of lamps to darken her complexion.

She is married, has 5 children and works as an Uber driver. In her spare time she carries on her passion for Barbie thinking about the next touch-up. A choice that obviously is not frowned upon by her mothers friends but she continues on her path.

“I know other moms talk and gossip about me behind my back, but I really don’t care. Parents can think what they want and say what they want about my looks, but it doesn’t bother me. I taught my children to overcome it” – he said.

It’s still: “My husband Dave and my children are so proud of me and what I have achieved through the surgery. They think I look good: my life is better than Barbie’s now.”

Nanette has become obsessed with Barbie at an early age since as a child he had about 50 in the house with which he played. “I loved playing with those Barbies. Growing up, I felt shy and self-conscious about my appearance and wanted to be just like dolls.” – he said.

Yet she had very different features compared to the canons of Barbie. She was dark-haired, slender and with few forms. In photos from the past she appeared with little breasts and thin lips. Today, after various interventions, she has become blonde, she has abundant breasts and full lips.