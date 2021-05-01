Young Martín Rostagno was very clear about what to do once he became an agronomist. It was going to study and have experience in another part of the world and then be able to apply them in Argentina on his return. And despite the difficulties of the decision, he is succeeding.

Martín was born in the Cordovan town of San Francisco and it was at the town school where he began to have an interest in the countryside since his family was not linked to the activity. In 2019, he received an agronomical degree from the Faculty of Agrarian Sciences of the National University of the Litoral in the city of Esperanza- Santa Fe. He also completed a diploma in agribusiness in 2018 at the National University of Villa María.

He recalled that in his student days he was an intern at the Sillón and Asoc Health Center, whose director is the Phytopathologist Margarita Sillón.

“When you receive one from Agrónomo, you receive from a cachitologist (as a friend and colleague Claudio Bosco told me), we know a little about everything. But the Agronomy career is so, so broad that then a separate world awaits us where each professional is going to lean towards the branch they like the most and there they are going to specialize ”, he began by explaining.

Ashburton, New Zealand.

So in his case, the branches he liked were milk and meat production, precision agriculture and livestock, and bioeconomy, among other branches. And a priori, the idea was to go through several countries to acquire the knowledge of each segment but he recognized that each specification is so broad that it will be difficult for him to cover everything. In addition, he was climbing positions in the companies that worked in the New Zealand dairy production that for now is deepening his knowledge in this activity.

But it was not easy to get to New Zealand and even less, to be assistant manager of a dairy in the oceanic country. Once received, after sending “a lot of emails” and applying between 80 to 130 job vacancies per day, he finally got a New Zealand company to contact him. “The anecdotal thing about this is that every day in the afternoon I would go to have mates from my grandmother and she always said to me ‘and? something new? Did something happen? ‘… and the answer was always no, ”he laughed.

“What happens is that it is very difficult, although not impossible, for someone on the other side of the world to hire you without knowing you and, above all, in my case without work experience as a professional. But hey, I never lost hope and kept applying, “he explained.

The first step of his ambitious goal began once received. In 2019 he traveled to New Zealand, a country where he continues to work and is a benchmark in dairy farming.

Martin Rostagno

The first city where he lived was in Wanaka, located on the South Island, surrounded by mountains and lakes. “Very similar to southern Argentina,” he compared. There he worked in a dairy with 5,000 milking cows on 3,000 hectares. “The whole field was surrounded by snow-capped mountains, some lakes nearby and two rivers running through the field. It was a movie place, “he described.

There he worked as a farm assistant, which is the first step you take when you go to work in the New Zealand dairy with no experience. “You do the most basic tasks of all. And there I began to learn, although I had knowledge from my studies, I had no experience, “he said.

After 3 months, he got a job offer in a higher position, the next level of Farm Assistant in Clydevale, a very small town. He worked in a dairy with 700 milking cows, but he did not adapt to the climate because it rained a lot (about 1,700 mm a year) and it was very cold. In addition, he pointed out that he wanted to learn about irrigation management so he had to go to a region where there was little rain and had irrigation.

Thus, in February 2020 he got a job as a herd manager (Herd Manager, as he is known in New Zealand) in a 1,300-cow herd in Ashburton, Canterbury region, the heart of the South Island dairy basin.

“It was my first job where all the staff spoke in English, that was another reason why I accepted it as it was the best way to learn it. In the other two tambos I always worked with Latinos, so they translate for me many times, on the one hand I was good but on the other I was not learning the language ”, he said.

The field had a calesita dairy farm with 80 slopes, they milked between 500 to 600 cows per hour, depending on the time of year. “Really crazy. In that field I learned a lot, especially how to manage the pasture, which is the key to the New Zealand pastoral system ”, he indicated.

Martin Rostagno

Then, in October 2020, he was offered the position of assistant manager of a dairy with 900 milking cows in a dairy with a bi-stationed calving system (calving in autumn and spring), feeding track and compost barn. “It caught my attention, since it is not very common to see these dairy farms in New Zealand, and also with the responsibility of the position. So I accepted the offer and in November 2020 I moved to the North Island to start from scratch again: At first it cost me and it still costs a lot to be away from everything, but the key is not to lose the North, not to lose that objective , that goal that I set for myself when I arrived in New Zealand ”, he remarked, always keeping in mind what his goals were.

Looking to the future, he announced that he will continue in New Zealand for one or two seasons but later he wants to know other systems in other countries such as Japan, Israel, Ireland, Canada and the United States. “I also want to do my master’s degree in Animal Nutrition or Agribusiness. And with all this experience and knowledge, he wants to return to Argentina “, said the young man who also has an Instagram account” Holatambo “where he tells and shows everything he does in the country of Oceania.

Production differences with Argentina

Focusing on the differences between the local dairy and that of New Zealand, he explained that in marketing in the oceanic country the word liters does not exist, in the sense that the data that everyone handles is kilos of solids per cow per day or kilos of solids per cow per hectare or per season.

“The payment that the industry makes to the dairy producer corresponds to a price per kilo of solid, unlike Argentina, which is per liter, although there are some industries in Argentina that are paying for solids and that is very good,” he said. .

Regarding production, he added, that Argentina is a very large country so it depends on where you are, it is the type of system that you are going to find, for example, well in the south of Argentina the dairy farms are very similar to NZ, it is say pastoral system, with parked calving and irrigation. But if you go to the dairy basin you will find 100% stalled dairy farms or mixed dairy farms.

“One difference that I can make is the low number of employees required in the New Zealand system. It is estimated one person every 200-250 cows depending on the milking system and if you have irrigation among other things. So for a herd of 600 cows, something that is common in New Zealand, with only 3 people you take care of it calmly ”.

Barnmasterton feed and compost track (where he currently worked).

Another difference is that calving is parked in the vast majority of dairy farms, only some dairy farms on the north island have bi parked, unlike in Argentina the vast majority have continuous calving all year round.

“The stocking in New Zealand is high, averaging 3.4 cows / ha. The great focus here is on the production and management of pasture, since without grass, there is no milk. Due to a matter of soil and climate, it cannot produce the same crops that are made in Argentina, nor does it have access to the same supplements for diets, either because there are none or because its price is very, very high. So, if the pasture is managed very badly, this food deficiency has to be made up by buying external inputs that are very expensive, which could make the system unprofitable, “he said.

100 calf capacity feeder in Ashburton.

As for the milking, unlike in Argentina, the cow does not have topping, cleaning and drying the teats, the teat cup is directly placed on it. “There are dairy farms that cut every room once a day and others make a quarter cut every day only in the morning. This makes milking much faster and does not require so many personnel since no one is needed to clean or dry the teats, “he added.