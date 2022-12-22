Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Putin’s propagandist Vladimir Solovyov is again raging against the West on Russian state television. © Twitter/Screenshot/@francis_scarr

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has once again raged against the West on state television. This time it was about demands for a trial against Russia in The Hague.

Munich – Volodymyr Solovyov became the face of Russian propaganda during the Ukraine war. In his programs on Russian state television, he threatens the West and throws insults around. This time he was angry at calls for a special tribunal against Russia and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine. As so often, he drew comparisons to earlier wars, including the Second World War.

Ukraine war: Putin’s chief propagandist is outraged by a possible trial in The Hague

“You want a trial in The Hague?” Solovyov asked on Russian state TV in a clip published by BBC journalist Francis Scarr on Twitter. “Then we will prosecute you in The Hague,” said the Putin propagandist. Referring to the Nuremberg Trials after the fall of the Nazi regime in Germany in World War II, he said: “We will come to The Hague, just as we came to Nuremberg to prosecute you bastards.”

On the show, Solovyov also dreamed of a Russian “return” to Europe. “We will come to The Hague, we will come to Paris like in the 19th century,” he thundered. He was probably referring to the War of Paris in 1814, when the Russian Empire fought against France together with Austria and Prussia and occupied the capital. The well-known Kremlin propagandist also raved about a “return” to Germany: “And we will return to Berlin like we did in the 20th century.”

Ukraine war: Solovyov threatens and insults again – “European bastards”

After that, Solovyov decided to use harsh words. “In the 21st century, the Russian soldier must once again remind the European bastards that we must be treated with respect,” the propagandist raged. “Respect” will be forced on Europe, he said more quietly and more slowly, almost in a threatening tone. This will be done, even if it will be difficult for Russia.

There will be “attacks on our cities,” Solovyov said, and suddenly spoke of “European Nazis” and their “American masters,” who would support them with any help they could. In addition, there will certainly be “additional sanctions,” the Kremlin-affiliated moderator predicted.

Putin propagandist Solovyov with “Nazism” accusation against Germany – “in full bloom”

Another clip, released by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko, shows the run-up to Solovyov’s insults. After the end of “Ukrainian Nazism” the question of “European Nazism and its greatest representatives” will finally be dealt with, he threatened. Solovyov underlined that they would start with the Baltic countries.

However, he did not fail to target Germany as well. After the Baltic States, “German Nazism” would also be dealt with, said the face of state Russian propaganda. After all, “Nazism” was still “in full bloom” in Germany, Solovyov accused and began a threatening tirade against the whole of Europe. Russia will hold accountable Polish citizens who are fighting in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and the French who are supplying weapons to “kill Russians”, as well as Scandinavian countries and the Netherlands.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Austria Vasjil Khymynets responded to Solovyov’s threats in a Twitter post. “These Russian warmongers have no choice but to rejoice [sic] threatening the world,” Khymynets wrote on Twitter. But with each passing day one is “less and less afraid of Russians”. (bb)