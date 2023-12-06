The plan was to see the world. Sell ​​the house he had in the United States to get on a cruise and visit 148 countries and 382 ports in total. But for the designer of this adventure, Keri Witman, a woman from Ohio, it was all pure frustration.

As the owner of marketing agency Clever Lucy, Witman felt the freedom to shed your belongings and work remotely from the high seas. Her initial plan was to board a Life at Sea Cruises ship on November 1 in Istanbul and stay there for three years.

Keri was going to continue working remotely from the cruise Photo: Instagram @kericincy

But the American had not made this great decision from one day to the next, but rather He had spent eight months planning every detail and leave everything ready. This is what he said in an interview with The Enquirer. In fact, it even reached sell your house to pay the US$32,000 What this luxury experience cost.

“It was really disappointing to see that it was not going to be carried out.“, he expressed, after the company postponed the ship’s departure on several occasions, until confirming on November 17 that the trip would not take place.

Change of plans

The cruise would cost US$30,000 per year for each guest, a figure that included food, travel, internet access, health insurance and more items, according to the company’s own website.

“I called everyone waiting for someone to tell me this was a bad idea and I called my friends who were experts in investments and finances, and they told me: ‘You have to do it,’” Witman told the aforementioned media. That the most conservative people encouraged her to carry out this adventure gave her more security.

The news of the cancellation took Keri by surprise, and left him a certain fear of planning again events.

Of course she was not the only victim of Life at Sea Cruises, a company that finally announced that would offer rewards in monthly installments to all affected passengers from December 1 to February 2024.