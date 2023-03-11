He takes video of himself snorting cocaine in church and posts on TikTok

It is done a video of him snorting cocaine inside a church and then post the footage on Tik Tok which goes viral. Now, however, the man protagonist of the stunt risks a complaint for contempt of religion. The episode happened in Orbetello, in the province of Grosseto.

The offending video portrays the man who, together with his dog, enters a church in the Maremma town and, using a bench in the nave in front of the altar as a base, shows himself snorting a trail of cocaine.

The video with the sacrilegious gesture, which was circulated on Tik Tok and which caused many to cry out in scandal, was acquired by the police. The man now risks a complaint on the loose for contempt in a place of worship.

Subscribe to the newsletter

