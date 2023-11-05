She suffocated her two children because she couldn’t stand their crying: 27-year-old mother arrested for double infanticide

He is now under arrest 27 year old mother, who appears to be accused of the crime of double infanticide. The handcuffs were placed on her on the morning of Saturday 4 November, almost a year after the death of her second child and 2 years after her first daughter.

The comrade has always been said stranger to the facts and in fact, when the investigators started all the investigations of the case, he collaborated with them and helped to discover the truth.

The events began for the first time in November 2021. When the woman, resident in Pedrengoin the province of Bergamo, called the health workers because her 4-month-old daughter was lifeless in his crib.

From his story he had given her milk and held her until she passed away asleep. Shortly after though, when she went to check on her, she discovered that she was cyanotic and no longer breathing. The doctors who intervened for her could do nothing more.

However, from the investigations and from his story, they therefore hypothesized that his death had occurred for SIDS, or even for a regurgitation of milk. A few months later however, another strange one death it affected the family.

The arrest of the 27-year-old mother, after the death of her second child

To October last year, the woman also made a call to the rescuers. Even her second child, which she only had 2 months, had died in his crib. From here they started for her suspicious and investigations on October 25.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on the newborn’s body unfortunately discovered that he lost his life mechanical asphyxia due to voluntary action. For this reason it was assumed that he died pillow suffocation.

Given what emerged from this examination, they also arranged the exhumation of the first daughter. However, due to the damage to the coffin, it was not possible to carry out an autopsy valid for investigations.

The woman who, for the investigators, is capable of understanding and wanting, contradicted herself several times during interrogations. Furthermore, the comrade, who has always said he was extraneous to the facts, has collaborated with the agents, after the death of the second child. Now the 27-year-old is in arrestbut he has not yet confessed.