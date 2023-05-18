Al Bano’s truth about the divorce from Romina Power: “It’s the fault of marijuana”

The singer Al Bano Carrisi has revealed the reason that led to the end of the relationship, and therefore to the divorce, with Romina Power: marijuana.

Interviewed by weekly Today, in fact, the interpreter revealed: “I’m saying it for the first time: the problem was marijuana. Romina smoked that stuff even four times a day”.

According to Al Bano, therefore, the crisis began before the disappearance of their daughter Ylenia, who vanished into thin air on January 6, 1994.

“She smoked and was cheerful; when the effect was over, she became sad and wept. She was unrecognizable. She no longer expressed that attachment to things, the passion for life, for what we had lived and built during those years. It was the beginning of the end,” revealed the singer.

In the interview, then, Al Bano retraced his love story with Romina Power: “Nobody knew about us, but Cannes was teeming with paparazzi. finish up Today, now I admit it, I was pleased. It was an authoritative way to make our story official.”

The singer also revealed that he did not know who Romina was nor did he know her parents Tyrone Power and Linda Christian: “My ignorance was my lifesaver, otherwise I would never have gone looking for someone like this. Among other things, the father-in-law was gone, but the mother-in-law opposed me. Her indications, and I would discover this years later, were precise: exploit it, squeeze it well and then send it to hell “.

Al Bano and Romina divorced in 1999 after almost thirty years of marriage. A few years later, the singer met and fell in love with Loredana Lecciso: “I will never stop thanking her because when Romina left she also took away her boys and there was no one left here. Loredana gave me two wonderful children, life has returned here, the house is filled with children, with chaos, as a home should be. But then she made choices that I didn’t share at all ”.