Martinengo, the first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 2-year-old girl found dead in her bed have arrived

On the morning of Wednesday 6 September, the coroner performed an autopsy on the body of the 2 year old girl, found lifeless in her cot. From this examination came a really important answer for the investigations and for the investigators, who are dealing with the case.

The body of the little girl after having ascertained her death in the house, they decided to transfer it in the morgue of the Pope John XXIII hospital and it is precisely here that the tests were carried out.

From what the local newspaper reports Bergamo Newsthe child died following a heart problem. The doctors in his last hospitalization in August had it very well taken care of.

This is because about a month ago the parents had rushed her to the hospital, for one very high fever. Once here they subjected her to all the routine tests.

However, the sad truth emerged from the analyses. The little girl was suffering from Salmonellosis and from here all the necessary treatments were started for her. Thankfully after a few days it seemed to be improved and was able to go home.

Just the afternoon of her passing, they had hers planned check in the hospital. But the little girl never managed to arrive in the hospital.

The torment of the father of the 2 year old girl

For the family these are great days grief and sadness. The mother made the heartbreaking discovery while the father had just left for work. He had greeted his children and had left the house. The man at the local newspaper The Echo of Bergamo he said:

Monday morning, from her cot, my little girl looked at me with eyes full of contagious joy, almost as if she didn’t want to let me go to work.