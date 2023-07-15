Another drama at work: Renzo Sciammetta was assembling a roof in Caronia when he slipped and fell 4 meters

The sad story happened in Caronia, in the province of Messina. Renzo Sciammetta he lost his life at the age of 40, while he was installing a roof. The man slipped and fell about 4 meters, a fall that left him no escape.

The events took place last July 13, just before lunchtime. Renzo Sciammetta, a 40-year-old worker originally from Patti, was in Caronia for mount a gutter on a roof. Suddenly, he lost his balance and is fell about 4 meters. During the flight, hitting an obstacle, he seriously injured his side.

Unfortunately, the impact with the ground left him no way out. The 118 health workers rushed to the scene and urgently transported him to the hospital.Sant’Agata di Militello hospital. Unfortunately, every attempt by the doctors to save him proved to be in vain. In the end, all they could do was ascertain the death by Renzo Sciammetta.

The Patti Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation file, the aim now is to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts. What happened shocked everyone. The 40-year-old was well known, in fact there are numerous posts that have appeared on social media in the last few hours. Even the First Citizen wanted to publish a message after hearing the sad news, to send his condolences to the family on behalf of the entire community. The words of the Mayor Gianluca Bonsignore:

The news of Renzo Sciammetta’s death has shaken our community even more, already deeply shocked and grieved. A death that should make you think and that we never wanted to learn. The whole city and the municipal administration cling to the pain of the family.

Another case of a person who has lost his life on the jobThis isn’t the first time something like this has happened. It will be essential to understand how the man fell from that roof.