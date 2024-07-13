According to the criteria of

Andreas Wuchner was compensated with a figure equivalent to US$167,000 for his injuries in 2021. However, since then has increased its claim against British Airways by an amount equivalent to US$6.4 millionAs reported The TelegraphWuchner’s lawyers argue that he suffers from repeated and prolonged headaches, as well as other health effects that caused his business to collapse.

The affected person declared before a court in London who flew almost 2 meters in the air after slipping in a puddle of Baileys liqueur at Heathrow Airport in 2017, as detailed The Guardian last Monday.

The incident occurred when after missing a plane, He and his business partner were heading to a replacement flight and they were rushing towards the boarding gate. At that moment, Wuchner decided to stop at a Starbucks to pick up two espressos and two macchiatos.

Along the same lines He said he was “walking quickly” to get to the gate as quickly as possible, but not running.“taking into account that he was carrying four coffees in his hand,” according to The Guardian. Then, slipped on the unmarked liquor spill and hit his head hard against the ground.

After the accident in 2017, Wuchner was awarded the maximum amount allowed — around US$167,000. according to the Montreal Convention, which regulates the compensation that passengers can receive for accidents that occur during international flights.

However, The judge left open the possibility that the affected party could claim more in the future, as reported The Independent at the time. This depended on whether British Airways was liable for failing to clean up the spill in time.

Airline attorney Tom Bird argued at a pretrial hearing this week that Wuchner’s rush to the gate with the four coffees was the cause of the crash.. But Judge David Saunders found British Airways largely responsible for the crashThis means that he is potentially eligible for 80 percent of his claim equivalent to US$6,400,000, around US$5,000,000, the aforementioned media reported.

What would happen in the United States if a man slipped in a puddle of liquor at an airport?

In United Statesit is possible that a person who slips at an airport may be able to obtain compensation through a lawsuit, depending on the specific circumstances of the incident.

This falls within what It is known as ‘premises liability‘ or the owners’ liability. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), There are circumstances in which a user could obtain a million-dollar compensation. Laws vary by state, but generally, to be successful in a lawsuit of this type, The plaintiff must prove that: