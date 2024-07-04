He stabs, beheads and throws his brother’s head from the balcony: it happened in the province of Benevento and the killer was arrested on charges of aggravated homicide

A 59 year old man he killed a stab wounds the older brother with whom he lived in the same house and he beheaded then throw the head from the balcony at home. The terrible murder occurred late yesterday evening, Wednesday, July 3rdin Pannarano, in Province of BeneventoThe person who alerted the police was theassassin, Benito S. who had barricaded himself in his house while waiting for the arrival of the Carabinieri of the Montesarchio company and the Fire Brigade. The man turned himself in, was interrogated and, finally, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder. He was taken to the prison in Benevento. At the moment the reasons for the gesture are not known, perhaps a argument culminating in an explosion of violence.

The officers questioned the 59-year-old and learned that the weapon used to kill the brother Hannibal6 years older, is a large kitchen knife. First he hit the man’s abdomen several times, and then he attacked his neck, which led to the beheading. The brother’s head was thrown from the balcony of the house that the two shared. Annibale, after a life in Rome, had returned to the family home in via Piano in Pannarano: he had retired and, above all, had recently lost his wife.

There domestic partnership with her brother she had shown herself difficult right away. The arguments were frequent, like the one that broke out yesterday evening. The neighbors had heard screams and strange noises that, however, had not alarmed them given the brothers’ habits. They could not have known that Annibale had just been killed. Shortly after, his head was found in the middle of the road.

The reasons for the fight are unknown and the crazy gesture carried out by Benito. The Carabinieri are trying to clarify the matter, reconstructing the incident thanks to the Testimonials from friends and acquaintancesin order to understand what relationship the brothers had and how Annibale spent his last hours of life. The Benevento Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation and, shortly, will entrust the task to the coroner for the autopsy on the body of the victim who, at the moment, is in the morgue of the “San Pio” hospital in Benevento.

