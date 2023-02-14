Castrovilli’s nightmare, Miss Italy pays the price: “I got scared”

Gaetano Castrovilli and that goal disallowed against Juve at the last minute for a offside millimeter. The midfielder of Florentine that frustration with joy choked in my throat since Var, he also took it home and had a nightmare that night. “Tonight Gaetano was thinking about the Var and others goal disallowedand gave me two slaps in my sleep. He thought I was the referee,” she writes, “stunned and speechless,” in a story on Instagram come on tones who they wanted to be ironic. A curious story – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that the Miss Italy 2016 enriched with details. “Did it hurt me? Yes”, she admits dryly. “I have scared? More and more. But I love you all the same “, she adds to her alleged husband sleepwalker.

Interpret i dreams – continues the Corriere – it is a difficult matter. It is less read between the lines of an ironic post and better explained in the evening. “It was just meant to be a funny story…but sometimes I forget the outline” (referring to the poisonous comments on his post) and find a criticismnot too subtle but playful, to the decision of Blacksmiths to cancel Castrovilli’s goal for offside. “We’re here with Gaetano have a laughI think it has happened to many”. Rachele thus puts the controversy to rest. The Fiorentina midfielder is experiencing a complicated momentafter almost two years stopped due to various injuries and after having also lost the NationalCastrovilli dreamed of redemption, but it was only a nightmare.

