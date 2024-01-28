Khan, an ambassador for an anti-violence association based on King Charles, beat the man and pulled him by his hair, justifying his action after the incident: “He was my student and I hit him. He had no objection.”

The video, which was sent to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, is a real shock, and will embarrass the British Asian Fund, which helps victims of domestic violence and runs initiatives to ensure mental health throughout India and Pakistan.

King Charles established the British Asian Fund in 2007 to address poverty and build community relations.

A source familiar with the incident said that the dispute may have been over a bottle of alcohol.

But Khan denied this last night and said his bandmate lost a water bottle given to him by a holy man.

Khan is considered the most important living singer of a popular type of music in Pakistan called Qawwali.

The British Asian Trust said: “We take all allegations of abuse very seriously and will look into this matter urgently.”