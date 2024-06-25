Juarez City.- Given the opportunity that your granddaughter remained under his care and that they were both alone in the house of the Andrés Figueroa colony, Alejandro MR58, violated the nine-year-old girl in one of the rooms.

Then he grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against the wall. When the mother arrived at the house she found her little daughter lifeless, the accused voluntarily declared before the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and her testimony, together with the results of the expert examinations, gave the Control Judge the elements to prove the probability of the crime of rape and femicide, both aggravated crimes, which is why it was decided to link it to the trial.

The continuation of the initial hearing of criminal case 3853/2024 was held this Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Room 11 and was presided over by Judge Isaías Flores.

The events occurred between 10:45 and 18:45 on Saturday, June 15 inside the house located in the Private street of Boricua and Private Internationalismfrom the aforementioned colony.

The Public Ministry (MP) agent said that the minor had injuries from sexual assault recent events and stated that the cause of death was cervical spinal cord laceration resulting from severe bruises, for which reason he requested that the accused be linked to proceedings for rape and femicide.

The public defender argued that the crime of rape is already included in the crime of femicide, so accusing him of rape constitutes a double reproach and penalty for the same act, which the MP opposed, considering that they were two crimes. with different criminal types.

“Because they are two different types of criminal offenses, the legal good protected in homicide is life or bodily integrity and in sexual crime the legal good protected is the freedom and sexual security of the victim and because The defense says that there is no certainty in the injuries found in the genital area of ​​the victim that does not establish the temporality, since based on the experience it can be determined that it is recent and they could frame that the events occurred on the day he was deprived of the life to the victim, it was on June 15, as the defendant said, that he first penetrated her and that the doctor found blood and inflammation were recent and when the victim was alive,” he stated.

The lawyer explained that the experience of the Public Ministry is about recent injuries; However, experience obviously does not reflect expertise and the medical expert could not establish whether it is old or recent data.

Once the debate was exhausted, the adjudicator asked the accused if he wanted to say anything and he declined to make any statement.

He then explained to him that the connection to the process does not declare him guilty, nor does it prejudge him, but rather determines whether what was done in the investigation serves to continue moving forward and subsequently be brought before a court.

“I consider that these facts, Alejandro, are proven in the investigation, we have a sexual assault and for me, contrary to what your lawyer says with all due respect, it is proven. It is conduct that the law indicates as a crime and is not permitted, even when a girl under 14 years of age gives consent for the dome, this is not permitted, she does not have the power to decide about her sexuality,” he told the accused.

The judge, who detailed the events that occurred and which are reserved to preserve the dignity of the victim, said that the facts underlying the accusation were proven, so he resolved the connection to the process, ratified the 12-month precautionary measure and gave a four-month period for closing the investigation file as requested by the defense.

The crimes are contemplated in articles 172, 175 and 126 Bis, paragraphs 1, 2 and 3.