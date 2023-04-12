City beat Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, 3-0, and Haaland, as usual, left his mark with his team’s third goal.

Thus, Haaland raised his tally to 45 goals this season in all competitions.

With this achievement, the Norway missile set a record in terms of the number of goals in one season for a player in the English Premier League, ahead of Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Liverpool striker, and retired Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy, former Manchester United star (44 goals each).