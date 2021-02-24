He sings for Kuwait .. Hussein Al Jasmi: “Oh light of the earth”

In cooperation with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, and on the occasion of the national holidays of the State of Kuwait, artist Hussein Al Jasmi released a patriotic song entitled “Ya Light of the Earth”, in cooperation with the poet Ahmad Al Sharqawi and the composer Nasser Ghannam Al Deccan.

Al-Jasmi expressed his happiness with this patriotic act that carries all meanings of love and respect for Kuwait and its people, stressing his keenness to always participate in his brothers every year in the national annual celebrations in February, calling for the continuation of security and safety for this brotherly country, dear to his heart and its generous and loving people.

He said: I have the honor to present this patriotic act “O light of the earth” in a sense, love and pride on this occasion, the memory of which we consider to be the memory of the joy of a nation and the joy of a people for whom we have all the respect and appreciation.

The song will be shown on Kuwait TV and the local Kuwaiti, Gulf and Arab radio stations, as well as on the Hussein Al Jasmi official channel on YouTube as part of a video clip for the song.