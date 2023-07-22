He took his revenge. In ‘At the bottom there is room’, ‘Patty’ got very angry with Joel, because he showed up at the chifa where his appointment with the former leader of Group 7, Franklin, was taking place, and completely ruined the meeting with the singer. This aroused the fury of the young woman, who withdrew from the place, very annoyed with both of them for the childish behavior they demonstrated.

However, his revenge would not be long in coming, since, when he arrived at the mechanical workshop, he met Gaspar, to whom he gave the order he had made, but when he saw Joel, he completely ignored him and left quickly. It seemed that everything was over, but ‘Patty’ returned, she called the ‘Boy with the Fish Face’ and, finally, she threw a food container at his head. He left him all muddy.