Karol G She was one of the urban artists who won a Grammy during the award ceremony. She, Nathy Peluso, Shakira and Joaquina Some were decorated on the long-awaited night; However, something that did not go unnoticed were the words that the Italian balladeer Laura Pausini had towards the interpreter of ‘My ex was right’.

What did Laura Pausini say to Karol G?

Karol G received pure praise from Laura Pausini: “I don’t know if any of you were there when she won the revelation of the year award, I remember that, like in this situation I was talking about my award, she was there waiting, I called her and said: ‘Attention, press, because It is the new promise of the future‘, and she hugged me very tight“, said.

Laura Pausini She was awarded person of the year at the same ceremony: “Tonight when she gave me the award, I met her mother who gave me a speech that moved me so much. I think it is beautiful that the union between women has manifested itself in that way,” she concluded.

Karol G receives Grammy. Photo: capture of the Latin Grammys

What award did Karol G win at the Latin Grammys?

Karol G won the Grammy for best urban music album of the year and, very excited, she noted: “I can’t believe that this year the urban music album has a woman,what a joke!”, he also detailed: “This album is super special, it changed my life and it is incredible that it has changed the lives of so many people,” and he could not contain some tears.

Another Colombian who left her country high was Shakirawho, in collaboration with Bizarrewon two grammys: a best pop song and best song of the year for ‘Music Session vol. 53‘. “I want to dedicate it to my children, Milan and Sasha, because I have promised them that I will be happy, I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh with all her laughter because they deserve it. So from now on I’m thinking about what’s to come, about the songs I’m going to write, about the tours I’m going to do, about the audience I’m going to share with because, as a friend says, in the past I no longer There is nothing, only the future is remembered,” said the ‘Anthology’ interpreter.