Through On her TikTok account, a young woman went viral after showing the use she gave of the “adjustable headrest” of your seat on a flight. After publication, the content went viral, especially because many of those who interacted with the video did not know the existence of this detail, much less that it had such a specific use. Quickly, not only the comments, but also thousands of likes were present.

Within the universe of social networks, there are some topics that tend to stand out above others. In this universe, everything that has to do with the dissemination of data and details unknown to most people tends to generate interest, particularly. This is what happened with what María José Peró, a young Peruvian woman who lives in Spain and usually uploads content, shared. Through her account @mariajosepero, she announced this particularity about the plane seat.

A user showed the side headrest of the airplanes and it went viral

The recording lasts less than ten seconds and shows the young woman on board a flight. “Things I Learned Too Late in Life: What the Airplane Seat’s Adjustable Headrest is for“, he wrote about the images. Without saying a word, he made everything clear through mimicry.

Sitting in her place, she simulated a situation in which when she fell asleep her head moved to both sides. In this situation, her neck was tilted and in a harmful position. Given this scenario, she showed the existence of this additional headrest tool. In addition to the main support, her seat also had two side pads. After moving them outwards, she showed that they managed to neutralize the movement of her head in case she fell asleep.

The post had a lot of impact on social networks and especially within TikTok, to the point that it exceeded 500,000 views on this platform alone. Added to this, it also accumulated thousands of likes and comments.