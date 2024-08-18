Tipping in establishments is not uncommon in the United States. Whether you’re eating out or ordering a beauty service, customers are usually encouraged to tip the staff extra. But A woman reported on social media that they wanted to charge her an exorbitant amount.

While tipping in the United States is optional, many establishments automatically provide the option to give extra for great service. But this is usually 10 or 15 percent of the total, which is why A woman was surprised to see the percentage of tip they wanted to impose on her.

Through her TikTok account, @gabylacorte25, the user stated that the tipping culture in the United States is out of control because, when she went to a nail salon, she realized that They were asking for a minimum of 75 percent extra tip.

In his video, which is only 49 seconds long, You can see the billing system used by the establishment and the options for adding a tip, which were:

75 percent corresponding to US$15.75.

85 percent, corresponding to US$17.85.

100 percent, corresponding to US$21.

And finally, the options to edit the figure or simply not add a tip.

As she shared, the service she received was an eyebrow waxing, for which she paid US$21 for what He was surprised when he realized what tip they were suggesting. So, in the end you would have to pay a minimum of US$36.75.

Beyond the numbers, the tiktoker She said she was annoyed because she was sure that many people, without realizing it, probably clicked on the minimum tip, which is 75 percent, since usually the figure is only 15 percent. “I’m really upset, I’m not going to get back with her,” she said.

Of course, the comments were not long in coming. Some users mentioned that having paid US$21 for eyebrow waxing is already a price was too high for them to want to charge so much as a tip.

Also, among the hundreds of comments, Many users said that they have been asked for a tip in all kinds of establishments, even when they have done practically everything or when it is self-service.

Americans feel pressured to tip

The topic of tipping in the United States has generated much debate. Many customers feel obligated to tip in certain circumstances, but question why in other circumstances.

One of the reasons tipping is common in the United States is that, in the 1960s, Congress approved the possibility that the employer will pay less to a worker who did not receive tips, Therefore, this type of staff usually has a lower salary and depends on this type of income to supplement their daily resources.

But a LendingTree survey, cited by the outlet, CNBC Newsfound that six in 10 Americans say they are tipping more now than they did in the past, including, 24 percent said they always feel pressured to tip.